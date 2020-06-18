User Icon
Misty Landscape Assignment

Doi Mae Salong, Chiang Rai, Thailand by Kathryn Wallace Yeaton

I did a quick trip up to the Chiang Rai province of Thailand while I was in the country visiting my sister who living there teaching on a Fulbright Scholarship. I wanted to see the tea fields of Mae Salong and the misty mountains along the Thailand/Myanmar border. I found a b&b for about $30 per night with a balcony and this view! I set up my tripod in the room the night before and rolled out of bed just before sunrise to take some photos. I was expecting to see beautiful layered mountains shrouded in mist in the pre-dawn hours. What I wasn't expecting was to actually like the scene better well AFTER sunrise. It took a while for the sun to emerge, and even when it did, it was diffused by the mist so it didn't overpower the landscape. I loved the way the warm sunrise colors worked with the cool mountain colors.

