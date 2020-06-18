All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I did a quick trip up to the Chiang Rai province of Thailand while I was in the country visiting my sister who living there teaching on a Fulbright Scholarship. I wanted to see the tea fields of Mae Salong and the misty mountains along the Thailand/Myanmar border. I found a b&b for about $30 per night with a balcony and this view! I set up my tripod in the room the night before and rolled out of bed just before sunrise to take some photos. I was expecting to see beautiful layered mountains shrouded in mist in the pre-dawn hours. What I wasn't expecting was to actually like the scene better well AFTER sunrise. It took a while for the sun to emerge, and even when it did, it was diffused by the mist so it didn't overpower the landscape. I loved the way the warm sunrise colors worked with the cool mountain colors.