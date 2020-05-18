Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Dockey Wood is a small area of beach woodland on the edge of the Ashridge Estate in the Chilterns. For a few weeks each springtime, the woodland floor is transformed by a sea of bluebells, carpeting the forest with vibrant blue and purple hues. The flowers contrast beautifully with the fresh spring greens leaves on the trees overhead.

Sadly, it is no longer possible to see this view. Due to its popularity, crowd control measures have been put in place to protect the bluebells. The wonderfully wiggly path has been straightened and widened, with wicker fences erected to protect the bluebells.

I composed the image with the path leading through the scene and used a polariser to enhance the colours and remove some of the sheen on the leaves.