User Icon
You are at:»»»Doane’s Falls, Royalston, Massachusetts, USA by Jeremy Dufault
Waterfall Assignment

Doane’s Falls, Royalston, Massachusetts, USA by Jeremy Dufault

By on 0 Comments

Doane’s Falls, Royalston, Massachusetts, USA by Jeremy Dufault
Views: 658


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This was the planned location on a Western Massachusetts road trip I planned back in the summer of 2017. Doane’s Falls is located in the town of Royalston. The falls are right off the road and very easy to get to. The stone bridge adds such a unique texture and ambiance that I could not get enough of it. It was a rainy day so it was easy to get the slower shutter speed I had desired. This was the first of the three falls that are there and my family and I had it all to ourselves. I look forward to revisiting this location in the fall to catch the leaves changing. A truly magical location nonetheless.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®