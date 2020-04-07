Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This was the planned location on a Western Massachusetts road trip I planned back in the summer of 2017. Doane’s Falls is located in the town of Royalston. The falls are right off the road and very easy to get to. The stone bridge adds such a unique texture and ambiance that I could not get enough of it. It was a rainy day so it was easy to get the slower shutter speed I had desired. This was the first of the three falls that are there and my family and I had it all to ourselves. I look forward to revisiting this location in the fall to catch the leaves changing. A truly magical location nonetheless.