Picture Story

I had planned a wonderful road trip from California to Utah and as I was planning my trip, I had noticed this National forest called Dixie National Forest right along one of the major highways. I had done my research and noticed that this was exactly where I wanted to experience my first real autumn, as I am from a part of California that unfortunately does not gift us locals with seasons and weather changes, etc.

I had exited the main highway and decided to travel on a smaller road that drives right through the middle of the forest. I had gained elevation quickly and before I knew it, I was in the midst of these beautiful bright vibrant colors. I pulled off the road by a grove of Aspen trees and I was in awe by their beauty. The leaves alone, sparkling in the wind, and flakes of golden leaves gracing the ground around me. I had never experienced anything like this before in my life and it was a transcendent moment I will never forget. This Photo is the closest I can get to remembering that exceptional moment and the feelings it had brought and gifted me.