This unused railway viaduct is not often visited even though it is in plain site from the main thoroughfare between Keswick and Penrith situated in the English Lake District. Taken in Autumn (early October) the weather was changeable with occasional heavy rain showers. The viaduct straddles a deep ravine in which flows Mosedale Gill. The photograph was taken on the East side of the ravine looking towards Clough Fell. Access is by foot taking care not to upset the local land owner.