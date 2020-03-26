Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I have been dreaming of Greenland since I was a child. The choice of destination fell on the town Ilulissat – it simply means icebergs in Greenlandic and that is the exact reason why you must go there. The town is situated right next to the Disco Bay – an UNESCO World Heritage site where one of the most productive glaciers in the world is calving ice into the sea causing a large amount of icebergs to float by the town.

Photo captured during the midnight sun, sailing in Disko Bay, Greenland.