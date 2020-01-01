











Follow us Follow us

In the journey of life, taking the wrong path can be less than ideal. However, as Dimitri Vasileiou says, taking the wrong path while out hill-walking, if you don’t just simply lose your way, can also bring unexpected joy and rewards DIMITRI VASILEIOU

I love travelling to photograph the world. It is not only part of my job, but also one of the greatest pleasures in my life, after my family. Photography defines me, it makes me happy, it represents how I see the world.

One of my most-recent travelling destinations was Tenerife, in the Canary Islands. Although renowned as a famous destination for tourists seeking a bit of sea, sun and relaxation, I doubt many of us have yet discovered that it has so much more to offer; the main attraction being the volcanic mountain, Teide, and many smaller volcanos surrounding it. With endless paths to explore, it is also an ideal place for ramblers.

I had originally planned to stay on the northern edge of the island, to photograph the rugged seascapes with the glorious stacks but, just before I ...