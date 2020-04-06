Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This waterfall is known as "Diamond Falls" and is to be found in the Diamond Botanical Gardens, located on the outskirts of the town of Soufrière on the island of St Lucia. The colourful staining of the rocks at the back of the waterfall is due to the minerals in the water which come from sulphur springs and black volcanic mud further upstream. The Garden is well worth visiting not least to see the extraordinary collection of exotic flowers, shrubs and trees that grow there.