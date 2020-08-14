Dhanulty, Uttarakhand, India by Sanjeev Kumar Yadav

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The camera movement mimics that of a moving subject to keep the subject sharp and the background blurred.

I come from an Photography background and I believe this type of photography brings out the expressionist painter in all of us. used Canon 7D Mark2 for this image and as long as I captured this image at very slow shutter speed in 1/6 seconds.

It all depends on how you prepare the composition of the images and framing the shot you are after. I have had great results using lenses from 16mm. The important thing is you need to focus on is getting the shutter speed that you are after. I always shoot in the manual exposure mode as this gives me complete control over my camera. I set my camera and use a shutter speed of around 1/4 or slower and I find manually focusing gives more control.