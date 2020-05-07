Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

After 3 hours of bike riding I reached Dhanulty and I entered the Eco Park of Dhanaulti. Apart from this, the overall feel is amazing. After one hour walking when I saw in the park, colourful flowers and greenery.

While painting flowers for quite a while now then many tourists were coming to see me how I m doing photography with flowers. Sometimes it was sunny, sometimes a dark clouds of dense pouring over the park. I had to chance setting of camera again and again, the light was reduced, it was more than ever.

How to capture colourful flowers in their colour is very difficult. After the rain, the weather of Dhanulty is very good, we can keep many types of photos of it. The best time for Dhanulty is from March to July.