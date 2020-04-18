Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Devil's Punchbowl Falls is easily seen and photographed from the roadside in the heart of Arthur's Pass National Park, but the uphill climb through a beautiful beech forest to reach the viewing deck at the base of the falls is well worth the effort. Plunging 131m over a rock precipice, the falls are among New Zealand's most spectacular.

The prominent tree branch in the foreground of this composition is sadly no longer to be seen, having recently broken under the weight of winter snow. The power and form of the waterfall still makes a compelling subject from this vantage point, however.

Being so close to the cascading water, a calm, windless day is needed to avoid excessive spray spoiling the image. In winter there is much snow and ice at this elevation and access may be restricted. The falls can be photographed throughout the day; this image was made in the autumn.