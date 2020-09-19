All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Through the magic of family I found out about this place. It's way back in a rural part of southern Virginia, and is quite the hike to get to this location. I thinks it's about a four mile hike there and back, and you cross several creek beds. Luckily the day I went, the water levels were low and manageable. I wasn't sure what to expect on my hike, and this pool within the creek was not what I was imagining. I set up my Gitzo tripod and using a circular polarizing filter, I took several shots. I liked this one the best.