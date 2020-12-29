All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This image portrays the remnants of an old forgotten pier in Destin FL at sunrise. I was glad to have made the image while on vacation there because sadly all of the pilings have since been removed. The location was easy to get to and the weather at that time of year was delightful so getting up early and dragging out the gear in shorts and flip flops was a very easy task. The clouds and the tide cooperated and the image was made.