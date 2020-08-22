User Icon
Abstract Assignment

Desoto SP Boathouse, Alabama, USA by Casey Johnson

Picture Story

The picture was taken at Desoto State Park in North East Alabama in July of 2019. I had been up early that day photographing a few waterfalls and other things while the light was good. As I was eating lunch on a picnic table across from the often photographed red boathouses, the light was harsh but I was eager to photograph something else. I had recently watched a few You Tube videos about Intentional Camera Movement (ICM) and decided to give it a shot. I snapped off 25-30 photos, of those 3 were keepers, and this one I think is the most interesting. The state park and the boathouses are perfect photography subjects year round, in the non rainy season, the water is calm and leads to some amazing reflections. I cannot wait to return in the fall for the changing colors.

