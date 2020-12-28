All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This is a beautiful Winter sunset at Des Moines Marina in Des Moines, Washington. I shot this with a Canon 5D MKII and EF 24-15 f4 IS USM lens at 50mm. This was shot on a typically mild Winter day for Western Washington. I shot this somewhat low to the ground as I find the lower angle is often more compelling. This is a great location for sunset photos any time of year. This marina has a wide variety of compelling subjects to choose from.