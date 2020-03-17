Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was an autumn golden hour and the stillness of Derwentwater was rare and intoxicating. It held me stoned and sweetly blown away. I'm inspired by the romantics, whether poets or painters and aspire to bring their words, palette and lighting into my photography. Here was perfect conditions to capture something simple but quite special in the rare quality of the stillness and reflections.

I was looking for foreground interest - a couple of rocks breaking the surface maybe - but as I studied the abstract reflection of the sky in the foreground it was all there and it led my eye on a painterly meditation through the scene between boathouse and sedate boat to mighty Skiddaw and the distant northern fells - all worthy components in the story. ~I was thinking Turner, Wordsworth, Vaughan Williams. This is what landscape photography is to me ... as much to do with the being as in the doing, and this was all about, simply, being ... nothing technical ... nature was performing ... I just pressed the shutter.