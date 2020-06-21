All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I took this image on a winter morning in the Lake District, in the north of England. Sunrise had been a non-event, obscured by heavy cloud, and the forecast for the rest of the day did not look promising. However, as we drove along Derwentwater in the direction of Borrowdale after breakfast, we noticed the mist rising off the lake and pulled into the nearest carpark.

The mist put on a spectacular show for over an hour, hiding and revealing the peaks on the far shore. I experimented with different compositions and focal lengths, working quickly as the mist was shifting rapidly. I had been shooting in the other direction when I noticed this ‘wave’ drifting along the lake. I quickly recomposed to capture to capture it with Cat Bells and Skelgill Bank in the background.

I added positive exposure compensation to make sure the mist did not result in under exposure and used a 1.5 stop neutral density filter to retain detail in the sky.