Dermatos, Crete, Greece by Stavros Lambrakis

How often can you be witness to a morning like that? i ususally don't. My most dawn shots are a failure. But that specific morning was a different one. I could see a deep red glow 50 minutes before the sunrise. I knew that something good will come. The composition was already set up in my mind due to the past failures. So, I was waiting and waiting, watching the sky turning into a painting with intense, vibrant colors.