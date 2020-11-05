User Icon
Denali National Park, Alaska, USA by Steve Waranauskas

Denali National Park, Alaska, USA by Steve Waranauskas
Autumn arrives in late August in Denali National Park. The tundra starts to change from its summer shade of greens to the fall palette of reds, golds, and oranges. This photo was actually taken out the window of a bus as we were heading back to the train station. The bus driver stopped at this view to allow for the photographers onboard to get a few quick photos but wouldn't let anybody off for fear it would delay the trip and cause those meeting the train to miss their connection.

The raised perspective helps as it allowed me to get above the small trees in the foreground and include the dry riverbed and the mountains in the background. The sun really punched up the yellow leaves on the foreground trees and set them off against the background of the darker tundra. The cloud ceiling was just barely high enough to see the peaks of the mountain range. Late August is definitely the best time to visit Denali. The colors are changing, the weather is cool but not too cold, and the bugs are long gone.

