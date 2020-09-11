All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

On a trip to Alaska we hired a pilot to fly us over Denali National Park. We came across a Glacier that looked like a highway flowing across the scene. We had the pilot bank the airplane so I could align the meandering glacier flow to recede into the far distance. I converted the image to Black & White to add drama to this scene. The clouds were magnificent and appeared brooding over the mountain range. I call this image "Highway to Heaven" as the leading line leads you to what appears to be a heaven in the clouds.