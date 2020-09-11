User Icon
Denali National Park, Alaska, USA by Richard Valenti

By

Denali National Park, Alaska, USA by Richard Valenti
Picture Story

On a trip to Alaska we hired a pilot to fly us over Denali National Park. We came across a Glacier that looked like a highway flowing across the scene. We had the pilot bank the airplane so I could align the meandering glacier flow to recede into the far distance. I converted the image to Black & White to add drama to this scene. The clouds were magnificent and appeared brooding over the mountain range. I call this image "Highway to Heaven" as the leading line leads you to what appears to be a heaven in the clouds.

