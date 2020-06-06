User Icon
Misty Landscape Assignment

Denali National Park, Alaska, USA by Jackie Hubbard

Picture Story

Denali National Park was about 5 hours north of my house when I lived in Alaska. So, I'd travel north as often as I could. Before the summer was over on a day in late August, I drove my Jeep the 5 hour distance to capture some of the beauty of the park. One evening as the sun was setting behind a mountain I saw a mist dancing along the base. I climbed out of my vehicle, set up a tripod and clicked the shutter.

