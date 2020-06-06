All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Denali National Park was about 5 hours north of my house when I lived in Alaska. So, I'd travel north as often as I could. Before the summer was over on a day in late August, I drove my Jeep the 5 hour distance to capture some of the beauty of the park. One evening as the sun was setting behind a mountain I saw a mist dancing along the base. I climbed out of my vehicle, set up a tripod and clicked the shutter.