Forest Assignment

Denali National Park, Alaska, USA by Bill Sisson


Picture Story

In Denali National Park and Preserve, private vehicles are generally not allowed to drive more than the first 15 miles of the 89-mile road into the park. Shuttle buses carry visitors past the 15 mile mark. However, if you are camping at Teklanika River Campground, 29 miles into the park, you can drive your own car to and from the campground. I camped there in part so that I could leave the campground early my last day there and look for early morning images as I drove out. I had noticed that before dawn on some mornings, fog gathered on the valley floor where the campground is located. I got up well before dawn and drove slowly along the road toward park exit, before any shuttle buses had made their way out on the road. Where the edge of the boreal forest meets scrub land, I saw a narrow finger of trees shrouded in fog. I waited a few minutes for the fog to change and the rising sun to just reach the top of the fog, then took this image.

