Denali National Park in late August is a photographer's paradise. The annoying mosquitoes are gone and the tundra has begun to change over to fall colors. When the sun shines and the clouds break revealing the mountain, it doesn't get any better. The shuttle bus I was riding on the way to a hike pulled over by the side of the road when the driver saw this scene. The lack of wind made for a nice reflection of Denali in all its glory. The sunlight coming from the right side of the frame made for plenty of contrast on the mountain to add depth and also fully illuminate the trees and tundra on left side adding some bright colors.