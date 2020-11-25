All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The forest is only 10 minutes drive from home and is a regular haunt of mine. I have a favourite section where I begin all my visits, whether with the dog or camera and this is it. I love the contrast between the characterful deciduous trees and the tall, straight pine trees in the background. This combination can work in any season but is best in the autumn when the warm colours of the leaves emphasise that contrast. In this instance, I wanted to create a very simple image with just those two contrasting elements.