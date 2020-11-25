User Icon
Autumn Visions

Delamere Forest, Cheshire, England by Philip Mann

Delamere Forest, Cheshire, England by Philip Mann
The forest is only 10 minutes drive from home and is a regular haunt of mine. I have a favourite section where I begin all my visits, whether with the dog or camera and this is it. I love the contrast between the characterful deciduous trees and the tall, straight pine trees in the background. This combination can work in any season but is best in the autumn when the warm colours of the leaves emphasise that contrast. In this instance, I wanted to create a very simple image with just those two contrasting elements.

