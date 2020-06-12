All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

My son in law and I drove down to the Redwoods in early June of 2018 for a few days of camping and photography at Del Norte Coast Redwoods SP.

We were hoping to catch the peak rhododendron bloom that happens around this time, but they were late this year, and still sparse.

My disappointment was short lived however when the sun rose high enough to break through the coastal fog, causing beams and shafts of light cutting through the forest for about 20 minutes, resulting in one of my most epic shoots to date. This image, with it's soft, misty light shining through the primordial forest is one of my favorites of the morning. A morning I'll never forget.