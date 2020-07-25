All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Heavenly light streaming through the summer coastal fog in the primeval Redwood forest of Del Norte Coast Redwoods State Park on the Northern California coast.

This fog is what sustains these trees, the tallest in the world. throughout the dry summer months.

When the sun rises high enough, it often causes beams of light to stream through the thick fog and illuminate the trees. When this happens, it's pure magic. And on my third visit, I was finally fortunate enough to experience and capture some of that magic. A morning I'll never forget.