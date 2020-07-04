Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India by Sanjeev Kumar Yadav

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Three months after the lockdown is over when I went to Maldevta yesterday for photography. Somedays I already bought ND filter.

Around 6:00pm in the evening when I used this filter during sunset. I have already taught about ND filters how to use.

The flow of water in the river was very fast. It was becoming very difficult to fit tripod at that time.

This image above is a typical example of how to 6 stop NF filter can create a surreal look to the image. With the filter placed in front of my lens, I was able to use a shutter speed 30 seconds to completely blur the river and get soft.