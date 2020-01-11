Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This was taken while attending a Photography Workshop. This was taken on the first morning shoot of our class, in a remote part of the Sand Dunes. It did require approximately 45 minute hike in the dark to reach this location.

The workshop was in December, and is one of the best times to visit Death Valley. Short days and long nights means Sunrise and Sunset are not far apart, so many opportunities to get great shots. I left the main group to find this shot, and was happy with my decision. Most of the group stayed up on a crest, using longer lenses to capture more distant dunes. No doubt they also got great shots, but I have no regrets.

Death Valley is fairly remote, and requires a car to get there. No public transportation that I am aware of.

We were lucky on weather, with only a few overcast days. Summertime, the weather can be very extreme, with daily highs over 120 F.