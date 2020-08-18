All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

February, 2020 we were walking through a narrow canyon on east side of Death Valley. Photo guide Sarah Marino called my attention to this interesting and colorful travertine intrusion hidden in a cleft. Cleft was too tight to square camera facing the flat wall, requiring an angled view and thus focus stack. Despite overhead midday sun the light was indirect and dim. Illumination on nearer left was greater than on far right, corrected later with gradients in LrC. Creating this image was challenging and fun.