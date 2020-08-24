All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

It was a crisp, cool, pre-dawn Spring day in Death Valley where I found myself perched on top of the sand in the famous Mesquite Dunes awaiting sunrise. Rather than traipse around defiling the fresh dunes for other photographers (there were many), I settled on one dune and "worked the scene." There was 360 degrees of vista all around me and I was able to capture several satisfying images. But cloudless, blue skies pushed me to innovate by looking down and looking closely. Patterns in the sand and the ridge of the dune stood out in the low-angled sunlight emphasizing the contrast of the warm sunlight and the cool, blue shadows. Sometimes the best landscape is right at your feet.