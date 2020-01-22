Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I attended a photography workshop in late December and arrived at an all time low, feeling like I wanted to give up photography. Shooting in this amazing place gave me my mojo back, and by the last field shoot I was in my groove. The last morning was a windy day shooting at Zabriskie Point, which is very popular at sunrise. The windy conditions and overcast sky meant no spectacular sunrise, but what really caught my eye was the amazing curves, textures, and colors just below the viewpoint where I was standing.

I used an ISO of 1000 because the wind wouldn't let me shoot at the slow speed I normally would use in such low light. The slowest I could get was 1/80 sec at 1000 ISO. I converted this to monochrome to highlight the amazing lines of this formation, and I wanted to viewer to not be sure if the lines were leading upward or downward.