Death Valley NP, California, USA by Gevork Mosesi

This photo was made a year ago at Death Valley National Park. I recall just prior to this trip, I had injured my right foot by sustaining a laceration with a broken glass on ball of the foot, which on the surface had healed, but underneath, I still had a lot of inflammation. On this trip which was a planned trip, I recall, as I was walking to this spot on the salt flats, I was pouncing on the foot on the salt formations, and ignoring the pain as much as I could, as the only thing I had in mind was being able to photograph the sunrise. This trip further worsened by injury, which eventually took 9 months for the foot to heal, but it was well worth it. This has become one of my favorite photos Ive made. It was made with the large format camera and Fuji velvia 50 4x5 sheet film.