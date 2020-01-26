Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Typically the Heat would be too much for me already but the storm definitely made it nice, temps were dropping to around 70 degrees and I had decided to start hiking out into the violent winds, I came across this Dune here which had caught my attention with its Awesome Curve and Ripples!

I have over 10 years worth of Dune shots but I've never came across something like this one! It's easily one of my favorites to date! Hope you enjoy it also!