All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I took this picture at Dante's View in Death Valley National Park. Dante's View usually has spectacular views all around - on a clear day they say you can even see Mt. Whitney in distance. Light breeze in the afternoon turned into strong winds by the time the sun was setting. The fast-moving clouds were moving in and out of my composition so fast that I could not decide where to plan my shot. But I can sense that the sunset was going to be remarkable. I choose this bleached white desert plant as an anchor to my picture since the white color was standing out from the rest of the landscape. I also like the hills in the background in different shapes and colors tieing the background to the foreground. And the magnificent colors in the sky were an added bonus to the picture. Made it the composition work well.