Picture Story

When I photograph sand dunes I love to find the abstract shapes and colors. I had camped out here for a few days and after a heavy rain there was strong winds. The combination of those conditions made for some really interesting compositions. I like going to this area in February as the temps are bearable and the weather is interesting and changeable. Although the "roads" are rough and long and the hike out to the dune complex is long the payoff is spectacular.