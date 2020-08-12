All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This image was taking while shooting Mesquite Dunes in the early morning just as the sun was rising. In this area, there are unlimited opportunities, ranging from imitate closeups of patterns in the sand, to awe-inspiring panoramas of the Dunes and distant peaks. In taking this image, I recall looking for something a bit different with intersecting lines in mind but also appreciating and wishing to capture the shadows and textures. Achieving the desired line intersections was certainly a fun challenge. I have had the opportunity photograph this dune area 3 times and never have I been bored!