Death Valley, California, USA by J Fritz Rumpf

Picture Story

As harsh as Death Valley can be, the sheer beauty of the area, with the contrast of the huge sand dunes and the mountains in the background, and clouds when one is lucky enough, can be overwhelming to take in at first. But once one steps back, and lets the vastness of this place sink in, lines, shapes and patterns start to emerge and fall into place. It becomes almost like music: no matter where one looks, beautiful compositions start to take shape, and, like musical notes that come together in the right order, a visual symphony is born. I will never tire of this otherworldly place.