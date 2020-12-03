All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This is a section of dunes that is far less visited, but it was worth the effort to get there. The day before there had been a strong wind, and while typically that means wonderful rippled patterns on the surface of the sand, in this case the direction this section of dunes faces was smoothed over instead. It created an airbrushed look to the dunes and I marveled at how sensual and smooth the surface was, and the warm hue of the sand against a cobalt sky were a perfect compliment of colors. With no clouds in the sky, this was destined to be a simple graphic image but sometimes that creates a wonderful abstract. Death Vally National Park offers such a wonderful variety of photographic opportunities. While it may seem desolate and stark to some, others, like myself, see beauty in the simplicity, textures and patterns in the details, and wide open spaces!