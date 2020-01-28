Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I always wanted to see and photograph the dunes in Death Valley and there I was, on a hot dawn. It was august 18th 2010, not the best period of the year to visit but there I was. I got up early to be there at 5.30am, after a short drive and walk from Stovepipe Wells. I noticed the curve of the dune, reminding me of a half moon and moved around to have a good frame, with the light coming from the side and so highlighting the textures of the ripples of the sand. Technically, it was not a difficult shot, even though I was using a tripod, as usual, it was emotionally, being there alone, not even feeling the hot air and the sweat that was soaking my shirt. I made a few frames and this is the one I like more, the half dune at dawn.