Death Valley, California, USA by Atanu Bandyopadhyay

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Me and my friend and travel partner Suvam were exploring the beautiful sand dunes of Death Valley National Park. Mesquite sand dunes attracts thousands if not millions of visitor from all over the world daily, but March 2016 was comparatively a bit less crowded. Also sand dunes are vast and extremely blissful at sunrise and early morning. The endless waves of melodious sand cures is addictive and ecstatically beautiful.

We were waiting for a good sunrise but it was all cloudy in the beginning. It was only two of us and that one man exploring the dunes far away from us for possibly finding a good frame too. We were hungry and a bit tired too from exploring the dunes up and down. At this point we we were just taking rest siting atop a small dune. All of a sudden in 5 minutes, Sun peaked from the cracks and lit up the whole dunes and we went crazy. We started shooting keeping the patterns in mind and then found this frame where this man was standing afar and creating a scale on just how grand these dunes really are!

It has been long since I took this shot and processed it a bit differently initially but then decided to play around a bit and finally found this breezy airy style for this shot very satisfying. Death valley national Park will always remain one of my most favorite spot to shoot!