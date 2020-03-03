Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

My husband and I have been checking out places to take an early retirement. We went to Cottonwood, Arizona in the middle of winter. At first the town look barren, the trees had no leaves, everything was brown and dry. We checked out a few neighborhoods, and the one he liked was an older, retirement community. We were at least 30 years younger than the average resident we saw. He thought it was perfect. He also could live in a cave. I started having panic attacks, and the next morning I went on a hike by myself.

I found a spot with great energy, did some yoga and meditation, and finally felt like I could breath again. When I got back, he said he found a great park in the middle of town, and did I want to go see it? I did. We got there about an hour before sunset, and a storm was moving in. The light was beautiful, and I was able to see the beauty in the barren trees, in the shapes of the trunks, the pattern in the reflections. I took photo after photo, not thinking particularly about making anything work, I just let it flow. I'm looking forward to when we return.