Picture Story

I was standing on the edge of an overlook at Dead Horse Point State Park in west-central Utah looking at an amazing sunrise scene. We were waiting for the sun to rise and I noticed these softly frosted leaves behind us and thought about their life cycle compared to ours as humans. Then I looked at the grand view and realized just how lucky we as photographers truly are! Then my focus changed from the grand landscape that we came to photograph to the many splendors of the macro world right at our feet.