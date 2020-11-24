All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

It was our 40th anniversary. We were supposed to be in Paris, France. But then COVID hit and we did not want to spent all those hours inside an airplane. So we looked for a romantic getaway closer to home - home being Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. October can be a beautiful month in Minnesota and the surrounding states. If the summer hasn't been too dry and the trees have gotten plenty of moisture then the leaves of the deciduous trees will turn brilliant colors while the evergreen trees stay 'evergreen'.

My wife Linda started searching for quiet secluded resorts and found one in the neighboring state of Wisconsin. It's called Canoe Bay and it's classified as a Relais & Châteaux property. Hidden away in a private forest reserve surrounded by a state natural area she reserved a private cabin along the edge of a small lake. We arrived as darkness fell so we retreated to the warm comfort of the cabin without any sense of the surrounding landscape. The next morning was perfect! The sun, rising behind our cabin, was washing the far shoreline of the lake with its brilliance. The autumn colors were glorious! I simply walked out the front door of our cabin, straight down to the lakeshore, set up the tripod and took the photo. The contrast difference between the sunny and shady shores suggested that I should shoot this for HDR processing. I processed it as a single photo as well as a HDR (three exposures) blend. The single shot was capable of finer detail as the slight movement of the leaves reduced the sharpness of the HDR mix. Yes, we would have preferred Paris, But there's always next year.