De Kelders, Gansbaai, South Africa by Gareth Williams

The sun had just set on a cloudless evening, but there was smoke in the sky caused by a wildfire hundreds of kilometers away. This caused the light to turn a salmon pink.

The thin layer of water left by the backflow of the ebb and flow of the tide created a striking reflection of light. Having smoke in the air during late summer is not unusual in the Cape area of South Africa as the vegetation here is prone to fire, this smoke can often have an impact on the light hundreds of kilometers away and sometimes with dramatic effect. The beach where I photographed this is called Romansbaai a short drive outside the town of Gansbaai and was facing the direction of the setting sun and where the smoke was coming from.