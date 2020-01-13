Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I had camped about 1 km away just on the side of a desert track. It had been a brief night after a 900km drive to get here in time for the dawn. Forcing myself out of my tent and into the pre-dawn light I staggered off to be creative - I did not feel like it I can assure you. No coffee, no breakfast, just a gulp of very cold water. After about a 30 minute walk I came to an area I was unfamiliar with. In front of me the dunes rose up about 20m and in the immediate foreground were these small clusters of hardy desert grasses. They were just in the right position to catch the dawn light as it beamed through between two larger dunes a bit further to the east. I setup my gear and waited till I judged the light to be just right and this was the result.