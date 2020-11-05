Almograve Beach, Portugal by Paulo Bizarro

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This photo was taken in Almograve Beach in the southwest coast of Portugal, in a pre-dawn visit last October. I have known this beach for more than 40 years, as a family summer vacation destination, and I am fortunate enough to have a house nearby. Thus, I have photographed this coast and its beaches for decades, and I know some of its best kept secrets.

Almograve beach is a popular destination in the region, but outside of the summer months, it is a haven of tranquility. On this visit, I was simply spending the weekend, so the only camera I had with me was the small Fujifilm X100V. Early one morning I grabbed the camera and tripod and went to the beach to see what the pre-dawn would bring. I was not disappointed, as there were some wispy clouds in the sky, which soon took on the pinkish soft hues of the sunrise.

I went down to the sand and framed the rocks, beach, and water against the background cliffs and sky. I wanted to try some long exposures, but I had no ND filter with me. However, the little Fuji camera has a built-in 4 stop ND filter, so I used that, together with a closed down aperture, to achieve the desired effect. This photo is one of several I made that morning.

As a final note, the EXIF mentions the camera as being the XPRO2, but that is just a trick I have to make so that my (old) version of Lightroom accepts the RAW file.