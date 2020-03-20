Davils Teeth, Senja, Norway by Sal Ahmed

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image was taken in the famous area known as Davils Teeth ( A mountains shaped peaks) I gave it a mood and chromatic feel of it. I like the way finally ended. My Trusted software was Luminar 4 and Topaz DeNoise Al.

It was my long dream to visit Norway for its amazing landscape beauty. Norway and especialy the Lofoten Islands in Northern Arctic area of Norway was in my bucket list for a search a long time. But I didn't choose it at this time of the year and the story is as follows. I joined a seven day arctic adventure in Abisco, Sweden and Senja Norway, but unfortunately Abisko was cancelled due to bad weather. However, our professional tour guide replaced it with some amazing last minute reschedule to see an Aurora Borealis aka Northern Lights at Nordkjosbotn area a 3.5 hours drives from Senja. I t was a perfect decision to drive there.