Given current circumstances, our best options for new photography work may be local. As David McCulloch says, there are multiple reasons and great benefits in researching your local area David McCulloch

For many of us, photographing iconic landscapes and exotic locations is the holy grail. As a keen landscape photographer you may be inspired by scenic masterpieces that simply don’t exist at home, and thus have a burning ambition to travel. To fulfil this, you invest time and money in planning and funding such a trip – perhaps taking in a dozen iconic locations as well as experiencing local life and culture.

The moment has arrived! After months of planning and research, you might then face delayed flights immediately after successfully negotiating to get your expensive photographic equipment accepted as cabin baggage. Here you are at the first iconic scene, full of anticipation and excitement and armed with all the equipment you need, including ample memory cards and charged batteries, only to be faced with flat light. The best you can get from this first location is a record shot because the vagaries of nature have conspired against you. Some of your locations may offer perfect conditions, along with a mixture of others similar to the first. After an extremely enjoyable and successful trip, you have perhaps a handful of images that are truly special and others that offer a mere record. Naturally, a record is useful and important. But perhaps you expected more.

Let me make it clear that I am not against such an approach. Nor am I against international photo workshops, which offer guidance on technique and location, although I am a strong advocate of ...