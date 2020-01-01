











With global warming coming along, will we all have to become more flexible with our winter photography? As David Hay says, winters in the UK are not as cold as they used to be DAVID HAY

I love snowy, frosty weather. I am also a great fan of foggy, misty days which make me want to go out with my camera straight away. Both of these weather conditions improve photographic prospects by simplifying the landscape. Snowy weather covers all the, often unattractive, dead winter vegetation and replaces it with a pristine white layer. Foggy weather reduces distant details into attractive ghostly shapes. But our weather patterns are changing and most areas of the UK are experiencing less cold winters with fewer and fewer snow falls.

Many years ago I was living near Braemar in highland Scotland when the UK record lowest temperature was set. On the 10th of January 1982 the mercury fell to -27.2 degrees Centigrade. The water pipes in our house froze solid and the temperature remained below freezing, night and day, for 10 days. During this time there were ...