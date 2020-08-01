











Everyone’s plans have been thrown into disarray, so what can we do to get through this time? Where would you like to go when some version of normality returns? David Hay has some reassuring ideas David Hay

The Coronavirus pandemic has altered all our lives in ways that we could not have imagined. Photographic workshops and photo tours have had to be cancelled or postponed, many until next year. Photographic equipment sales, such as cameras and lenses, have plummeted. One of the main reasons to upgrade your equipment was in anticipation of a trip of a lifetime to some great landscape photography location. But all of that is on hold at the moment, so maybe it is time to plan ahead.

Most photographers have a bucket list of places they have always wanted to visit. Looking at images from these locations online can set off a real desire to go there yourself, and try to photograph it in your own style. As well as novel locations there are also places that you have visited before but that you want to photograph in a different season or visit parts that you didn’t see on your previous visit.

My own favourite locations include ...